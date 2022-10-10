Insight Publicis, Leo Burnett, Quadrant MSL Quadrant MSL win at 2022 ME Awards

THREE frontline agencies in the nation’s integrated marketing communications (IMC) space, Insight Publicis, Leo Burnett and Quadrant MSL, have emerged winners at this year’s edition of the annual Marketing Edge Award, held recently in Lagos.

While leading creative agency, Insight Publicis; won the Leadership Award in Creative Advertising; Advertising and Public Relations agencies, Leo Burnett and Quadrant MSL, went home with the Outstanding Young Creative Agency Of The Year and Outstanding Public Relation Agency of the Decade’, respectively.

Receiving the award and speaking on behalf of the company, Creative Director, Insight Publicis and Group Creative Director, Redefini, Sinmisola Hughes-Obisesan, described the agency’s award as a recognition of the excellent works of the agency, in the past few years.

“We will continue to be the leading creative community of storytellers, culture shapers and collaborators, bringing brand stories to life,” she added.

In his reactions, Head of Business and Chief Operating Officer, Leo Burnett, Babatunde Shobanjo, reiterated the agency’s commitment to helping its clients achieve their business goals.

On his own part, the Head of Business, Quadrant MSL, Oluwarantimi Olaniyan stated that one of the missions of the PR agency is to raise the standard of excellence, and helping the agency’s clients achieve strategic impact.

