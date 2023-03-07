Israel Arogbonlo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released list of Senators-elect, following the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The list was posted on INEC’s verified Twitter handle on Monday night.

The Commission had announced in a statement at the weekend that it would present certificates of return to those whose names are on the list on Tuesday, March 7.

The winners were declared for 423 legislative seats, while supplementary elections would be conducted in 46 other constituencies, according to the electoral umpire.

The elected legislators include 98 out of 109 Senate, and 325 out of 360 House of Representatives seats. Seven parties won in the Senate, while eight parties won House of Representatives seats.

The list was published a few days after Nigerians elected their representatives at both chambers of the National Assembly, for another four years.

The election was keenly contested by candidates of various political parties, as some lawmakers and sitting State Governors were shocked by their co-contestants in the polls, with Labour Party (LP) pulling up one of the greatest upsets in the country’s history.

See the list of Senators-elect below:





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NPC releases salary, allowances for 2023 population, housing census ad hoc staff

The National Population Commission (NPC) has outlined the salary and allowances structure for its ad hoc staff who will be…

Presidential election: LP waves hit Lagos, Delta, Edo, Plateau others

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu; vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and…

#ElectionResult: ‘Okada Rider’ wins Kaduna Reps seat for Labour Party

The Labour Party (LP) candidate, Mr Donatus Mathew, an okada rider, has been declared the winner of the…

Naira litigation: Fireworks as Supreme Court entertains FG’s objection today

The Supreme Court of Nigeria will today resume hearing in the suit brought by three states, against the federal government over the controversial currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria…

24 years of civil rule: When shall Nigeria overcome voter apathy?

Real Madrid defender David Alaba has explained on social media why he did not give his first-place vote for The Best FIFA Men’s Player award to…

A season of gruesome killings, arson

IN Oswald Mtshalli’s apartheid South Africa, nightfall came like a dreaded disease seeping through the pores of a healthy…