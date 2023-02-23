Olayinka Olukoya – Abeokuta

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC ) has distributed sensitive materials in Ogun state, ahead of senatorial presidential and national assembly elections have been distributed to the 20 local government areas, on Thursday, 23rd February 2023.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Niyi Ijalaye, disclosed this while monitoring the distribution exercise at the Central Bank of Nigeria, Abeokuta.

Ijalaye explained that the materials arrived in the state early on Thursday and are being deployed to the commission’s offices across the state.

The distribution exercise was monitored by representatives of various political parties and the media.

The REC said the materials would be accompanied by armed security personnel, adding that the most promote local government areas with difficult terrains would receive their materials earlier than others.

Ijalaye said, “We are the Central Bank and our sensitive materials are lodged here. We are moving them today to our respective local government areas and because of the sensitivity, we detachment of security officers who are here, and also all the party agents are here because it aligns with the electoral act to inspect and confirm that everything is probably batched and done.

“Ballot papers are also being brought out from the CBN’s strong room and everything will be moved to the local government.”

Speaking on logistics, the INEC boss said the electoral body had been duly mobilised by the CBN with cash to pay transport agencies and other stakeholders.

“We have the new notes to mobilise transporters and other stakeholders who need to be mobilised. The Central Bank has cooperated with the commission in this regard.

“Security personnel will accompany materials to the respective local government”, Ijalaye said.