Increase in my heart beats

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
I recently went for a medical examination and the report confirmed an increased in my heart rate. Kindly let me know what is the cause and what I can do about it.

Janet (by WhatsApp)

 

Some of the causes of an increased rate of heart beats (Palpitations) are strong emotional responses, such as stress, anxiety or panic attacks, depression, strenuous exercise, consumption of stimulants, including caffeine, nicotine, cocaine, amphetamines, and cold and cough medications that contain pseudoephedrine. In addition, an elevated body temperature as well as hormone changes associated with menstruation, pregnancy or menopause can lead to an increase in the heart rates. However, an occasional finding of palpitation could be harmless and may not need any further follow up. However, palpitations that occur frequently or gets worse need to be investigated. In addition, one should seek emergency medical attention if heart palpitations occur with Chest discomfort or pain, dizziness, fainting attacks or headaches.

 

