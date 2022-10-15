Is napping good for my health?

I am 55-year-old man. I enjoy taking a few minutes to nap in the afternoon. I have read of the health benefits of this habit but will still need more information regarding its potential health benefits if any.

Gideon (by SMS)

Experts say the key questions to napping are why you need the daytime rest and how long you snooze. Taking naps can also be a controversial topic. For starters, the need for a nap could signal larger health problems. Among other things, it can mean you’re not getting adequate sleep during the night. It can also be a symptom of dementia in older adults. However, even though it is generally believed that daily napping may be a sign of inadequate nighttime sleep or an underlying health problem, researchers say napping two or three times a week might be good for your heart health. New research has it that napping a few times a week to catch up might help stave off cardiovascular-related incidents, such as heart attack.

