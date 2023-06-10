It has been noted that the incidence of cervical cancer among women in Nigeria is increasing and is now the second most common cancer after breast cancer.

This worrisome trend was revealed by Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, the Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary HealthCare Development Agency (BASPHCDA), during the inauguration of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Technical Working Group.

Dr Rilwanu Mohammed stated that Bauchi State is one of the 16 states in Nigeria selected for the first phase of introducing the HPV vaccine to girls aged 9 to 14 years as a preventive measure against the disease.

He emphasized that the inclusion of the HPV vaccine in the country’s immunization program serves as Nigeria’s primary strategy for preventing cervical cancer, complementing secondary interventions and screening exercises.

Dr Rilwanu Mohammed stated, “Cancer of the cervix is on the rise among women in Nigeria, ranking second after breast cancer. These figures are worrisome, and the introduction of the HPV vaccine will prevent our girls from contracting the disease in the future.”

The Executive Chairman also highlighted that the HPV Technical Working Group’s responsibilities include coordinating the pre-introduction, introduction, and post-introduction processes of the vaccine. Additionally, the group plays a crucial role in decision-making to ensure a seamless introduction.

He further urged the Technical Working Group to raise awareness within society about the significance of the vaccine.

Providing an update on the introduction of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, Dr Jibreel Muhammad, the Director of Planning, Research, and Statistics (DPRS) at the agency, explained that HPV types 16 and 18 are responsible for at least 70% of cervical cancer cases.

He also noted that HPV can affect other areas such as the anus, vulva, vagina, and penis, stating, “There is an increasing number of cervical cancer cases, which can be prevented. Our girls engage in sexual activities as early as less than 15 years old, and that justifies the introduction of the vaccine.”

Bauchi State was chosen for the first phase due to the high prevalence of teenage marriages, as indicated by the Health Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) in 2021.

Dr Rilwanu Muhammad emphasized the importance of administering the HPV vaccine to girls aged 9 to 14 years, highlighting the high cost of managing cervical cancer in Nigeria.





The HPV vaccine will be provided to girls within the specified age range, regardless of their school enrollment status, across Bauchi State.

Religious leaders in the state were called upon to contribute to raising awareness and establish similar Technical Working Groups in the state’s 20 local government areas.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyedepo, Enenche, others not fake for supporting Obi – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has cautioned Nigerians from referring to Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, and…

WEEK BRIEF: Tinubu Presidency, fuel subsidy saga and NLC war drums

On May 29, Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was sworn in as President of Nigeria by…

Why I sacked Auxiliary as PMS boss — Makinde

Following the clash of interest that ensued between the former Chairman of disciplinary committee of the Park Management System in…

I met my wife virgin at 21 — Isreal DMW

Superstar Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare aka Isreal DMW, has responded to critics who were trolling him over his…

The fuel subsidy issue

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

In a historic achievement Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has become the first African footballer to…