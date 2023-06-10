Enugu State Government on Saturday, convoked a town hall meeting to deliberate the Monday sit-at-home orders observed in the State.

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had with effect from September 9, 2021, called for sit-at-home every Monday until its leader, Nnamdi Kanu is released unconditionally from detention.

The self-determination group had since suspended the order and urged people to go about their normal businesses in the South East.

However, Governor Peter Mbah recently cancelled the sit-at-home order effective June 5.

As a follow-up to his earlier consultations with various groups, Mbah and various stakeholders in a town hall meeting, held Saturday, discussed the way forward.

This was contained in a statement signed by Secretary to Enugu State Government (SSG), Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, and made available to Tribune on Saturday.

“The decision of the Enugu State Government cancelling the Monday sit-at-home order considering its detrimental impacts on productivity, investment flow, and the Igbo spirit of creativity, entrepreneurship and commerce is hereby endorsed by the town hall.

“The town hall commends the State Governor, His Excellency, Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, on the laudable steps taken so far to ensure peace is returned to the state, which includes his recent visit to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu; opening door for dialogue with those with genuine grievances.

“The town hall reiterates the position of the State Government, and further appeals to the President to act on the governor’s request by releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and expediting the process of national healing, national integration and national reconciliation.

“The town hall calls on the State Government to resuscitate, overhaul, rejig and strengthen internal security mechanisms such as the Community Policing, Neighbourhood Watch, Forest Guards, amongst others, in the State,” the statement partly read.

Among those present at the town hall include: leaders of the clergy, traditional rulers, leaders of civil society organisations, transport unions; heads of banks and other financial institutions and leaders of Neighbourhood Watch/Forest Guard groups.





Others are Vice Chancellors, Rectors and Provosts of tertiary institutions in the state; leaders of Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, Association of Enugu State Town Unions, Chairmen of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC)/Conference of Political Parties (CNPP), market union leaders, executive members of Hotel Owners Association as well as the Association of Local Governments (ALGON) and leaders of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), among others.

