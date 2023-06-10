The Convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Professor Ango Abdullahi, has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to refrain from interfering in the selection of principal officers by members of the National Assembly.

Professor Abdullahi emphasized that the constitution clearly outlines the process by which the National Assembly should select its principal officers and that this process should be strictly followed.

During a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, the NEF Convener stated that the National Assembly should not only be allowed to choose its principal officers but also determine its mode of operation, as long as it aligns with the constitution.

“The Northern Elders Forum, like other groups in this country, is deeply concerned about the well-being of Nigeria in every aspect—political, economic, social, and so on.

“One area of particular interest and concern is the legislative branch of government. Our constitution provides for three autonomous branches of government. They are expected to work together in the overall interest of the country while also serving as a system of checks and balances.

“The Constitution clearly outlines the separation of powers between the executive branch, the legislative arm, and the judiciary.

“At this point, the National Assembly is expected to have leaders—the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Each chamber, even within the context of the National Assembly, has the independence to decide how this should be done.

“The foundation for this lies in the constitution, which stipulates how this institution should be formed and how its leadership should be provided.

“In our discussions, particularly within the Northern Elders Forum, we emphasize the importance of strictly adhering to the Constitution. The focus is on the National Assembly, which is expected to decide who will be the President of the Senate, the Speaker, and the various positions that accompany them,” Professor Abdullahi stated.

He further mentioned that the NEF has already discussed and agreed that the National Assembly is an autonomous body that should determine its own leadership and mode of operation.

“We strongly advise that the Members-elect of the National Assembly should be left entirely alone to decide their leaders.





“The issue at hand is not which party is in power or which party has the majority. It is a matter of allowing the process to take its course. And that course involves the members-elect deciding their leaders through the agreed-upon process in their chambers,” Professor Abdullahi added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyedepo, Enenche, others not fake for supporting Obi – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has cautioned Nigerians from referring to Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, and…

WEEK BRIEF: Tinubu Presidency, fuel subsidy saga and NLC war drums

On May 29, Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was sworn in as President of Nigeria by…

Why I sacked Auxiliary as PMS boss — Makinde

Following the clash of interest that ensued between the former Chairman of disciplinary committee of the Park Management System in…

I met my wife virgin at 21 — Isreal DMW

Superstar Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare aka Isreal DMW, has responded to critics who were trolling him over his…

The fuel subsidy issue

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

In a historic achievement Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has become the first African footballer to…