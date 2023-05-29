The Deputy-National Chairman, South, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja has congratulated Governor Seyi Makinde as he takes the oath of office for the second time; describing this as “koseleri ” in the true sense in Oyo State.

Arapaja stated this in his congratulatory message issued on his behalf by his personal assistant, Bamitale Ibrahim.

Arapaja disclosed that the emergence of Makinde as the new Vice-Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) a few days before his second term inauguration is a pointer to the fact that he is a man of destiny.

He noted that during the Omi Tuntun 1.0, Makinde was able to accomplish a lot in the areas of infrastructure, education, health, security and welfare.

“You have done very well and the foundation for a new and better Oyo State has been properly laid. The good people of Oyo State are solidly behind you and I am sure you will satisfy the expectations of the people in the coming Omi Tuntun 2.0,” The statement said.

Arapaja, therefore, called on the people of the state to lend more support and continually pray for the success of his administration as he sets to deliver his electioneering campaign promises.

