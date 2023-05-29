Member-elect, Yewa North/Imeko Federal Constituency, Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his inauguration as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Isiaka sent his congratulatory message in a statement made available to newsmen.

According to him, the incoming administration would live up to the expectations and demands of the presidency.

The APC chieftain also expressed optimism that the Tinubu-led administration would consolidate on the achievements of the previous government, adding that Nigeria would witness significant strides in the fight against insecurity, corruption, decaying infrastructure, and maladministration while bringing the economy to an enviable standard.

He said: “I offer warm felicitations to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his inauguration for a purpose-driven, developmental and prosperous leadership as Nigeria’s President in the next four years.

“I celebrate the president and the vice president as they both take the oath of office to steer our great nation to the next level of greatness.

“I am convinced that Nigerians can now dream again. I believe the yearnings of our people for a greater country in all spheres of life can now be actualized under the new government,” Isiaka said.

Isiaka wished the president and his vice, Kashim Shettima good health, vigour and the wisdom to pilot the affairs of the nation in the next four years.

He also commended outgoing president, Muhammadu Buhari for a smooth transition, while wishing him well in his life after office.

The chieftain also called on Nigerians to be united in support of the new administration.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE