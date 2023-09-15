IN a bid to influence society’s ability to not only create but also operate institutions effectively, expert and stakeholders at the recently concluded International Arts and Craft Expo have tasked the Federal Government to see culture as important in promoting national security and economic growth.

Speaking at the investment forum, the lead speaker, Professor Uche Uwaleke from the Department of Finance, Nasarawa State University, who delivered a paper on the theme, ‘Culture, Economic Development and National Security,’ said culture plays a significant role in economic development and national security.

He explained that culture can shape people’s views of work, effort and initiative. “If a culture encourages values such as hard work, discipline and innovation, society is more likely to have high levels of productivity, which contributes to faster economic growth.

“On the other hand, in cultures where people of a certain sex or a certain ethnicity are excluded from the economy or from social activity, economic activity is reduced, thereby impeding development.

“A culture that promotes entrepreneurship and its positive role in society will encourage more people to create their own businesses. Entrepreneurship is one of the main drivers of innovation and economic growth.

“Different consumption cultures can affect a country’s economy. A more consumptive culture tends to boost domestic demand, while a more frugal culture tends to influence savings and investment policies,” Professor Uwaleke said.

Speaking on culture in relation to citizens’ participation in governance, Professor Uwaleke said, “Culture can also influence the way citizens interact with government. If the culture encourages citizen participation in the public policy process, the government is likely to make policies that are more responsive and oriented to the interests of the community.”

Bringing the role of cultural diplomacy into reference, the keynote speaker noted that in a globalised and interconnected world where countries are increasingly interdependent, cultural diplomacy can be critical to fostering peace and stability.

“This can happen by supporting mutual understanding, trust and exposure to cultural diversity. It enhances international relations in many areas of cooperation,” he said.

Again he said intercultural dialogue has the power to bolster multilateral cooperation and global public good, while also tackling some of the pressing issues of the time, such as social inequalities, conflict and climate change.

Painting a practical picture Prof. Uwaleke said, “The Nigeria creative industry like the Nollywood is the second-largest film sector globally with a projected worth of $6.4 billion in 2021 and the continent’s largest in terms of value, number of annual films, revenue and popularity. Nigeria produces around 2,500 films annually.”





He added that Nollywood has created millions of jobs and has helped to boost the Nigerian economy, adding that films produced have also been exported to other countries, helping to promote Nigerian culture and values.

To align his reality with the Nigerian system for things to work, he said government should involve local communities in core decision-making.

According to him, “When developing cultural products, it is important to involve local the communities. This will help to ensure that the products are relevant and meaningful to the people who create and consume them.”

He also called for the protection of intellectual property rights so that cultural producers are compensated for their work, while raising awareness of cultural appropriation so that people can avoid intellectual property theft.

Prof. Uwaleke tasked the government to promote cultural diversity so that all cultures are represented and respected, while supporting small-scale producers so that they have the resources they need to produce high-quality cultural products.

“Cultural values of a society play a decisive role in its economic behaviour and development process. They influence society’s ability not only to create but also to operate institutions. In other words, the values and principles a culture propagates generally determine how well that society develops in relation to others.

“A culture that values meritocracy, fair treatment (civility), harmony, rule of law and equality before the law, hard work, etc. is going to produce a far more developed and secure society than a culture that values nepotism and caste system.

“Therefore, in formulating National Development Plans, it is important to consider the nexus between culture, economic development and national security,” he added.

Also speaking, National President, Society of Nigerian Artistes, Suleiman Mohammed, urged Nigerian universities to intensify efforts in conducting research on the nation’s culture and ways of advancing the sector.

He said this would go a long way in positioning the arts and culture industries.

Picto Uzochukwu, a security expert, said the issue of national security must be a collective effort of every Nigerian.

He noted that culture had great potential for employment creation, urging Nigerians to tap into the preservation of historical sites as a means of wealth creation for themselves.

