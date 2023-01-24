Implementation of Ortom’s anti-grazing law responsible for killings in Benue ― APC

• We will react later, says PDP

Latest News
By Johnson Babajide - Makurdi
Ortom anti-grazing Benue APC,Appeal Court orders APC, Catholic priest kidnapped Benue,Suspected herders kill , NDE empowers 73 , Police confirm kidnap , Gunmen kidnap doctor , 11 died  of, Vigilante dies as Police rescue kidnap victims in Benue, Gunmen kill ex-deputy rector, LG information officer in Benue, Gunmen kill five, 28 killed in Benue communal clashes , Suspected herders Benue communities,Again, suspected herders kill three in Benue community, Kidnappers release Benue PDP Assembly candidate after payment of N3m, Two killed in fresh attack on Benue community, Police arrest suspected cult , 23 killed as herders go on reprisal attack in Benue, 74 injured as flood ravages, suspected herders invade Benue communities, Benue State Government on Wednesday raised the alarm that the incessant herdsmen attacks have destroyed , infrastructure in the state.suspected herders kill four, 3 killed in Benue rival cult clash, police arrest 30 suspects, Benue volunteer guards arrest five suspected foreign fighters linked to Boko Haram, Suspected herders kill six in Benue, Benue police arrest Kuje prison escapee, Suspected herders kill, Police arrest officer, Police arrest four suspects, Five killed Benue, Suspected herders kill five, TY Danjuma's Foundation to expend over N1bn on Benue communities affected by insurgency, Benue governorship election: Idoma alleges marginalisation, rejects deputy governor slot, Police kill three

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Benue State on Tuesday accused the PDP-led government in the state of incessant herdsmen killings in the state.

Addressing journalists at the party secretariat, the chairman of APC in the state, Austin Agada alleged that the recent killings in the state were as a result of the rustling of cows by the Livestock Guards and the newly established Community Volunteer Guards.

Agada stated that the implementation of the anti-open grazing law should be targeted at the fulani herders, not cows.

He said “We the undersigned leaders of APC are constrained to once again bring to the attention of Nigerians, the increased wave of killings of Innocent citizens of Benue State especially the people of Ihyarev extraction and appeal to both Governor Ortom and the Fulani militia to tread the path of peace and refrain from all activities that have led to the escalation of security breaches in the aforementioned Local Government Areas.

“This appeal has become necessary in the light of the renewed rustling of cows by Governor Ortom’s Livestock Guards and Community Volunteer Guards under the guise of enforcing the Open Grazing Prohibition Law on the one hand and the Fulani militia’s counter-attacks against our Innocent people who have no links with either rustling of cows or the so-called enforcement of the law.

The APC boss further alleged that the Implementation of the Open Grazing Prohibition Law was targeted at cows instead of the Fulanis who shepherd the cows leaving much to be desired.

“It is therefore our contention that Governor Ortom should immediately review this mode of enforcing the law and go after the perceived violators of the law.

“It is no longer news that the Ihyarev nation has suffered untold hardship as Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) under Governor Ortom’s watch as a result of this episodic circle of cow rustling and Fulani militia attacks especially during election seasons, a situation that has led us with the conclusion that the attacks are predetermined to achieve a particular political objective.

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


The opposition party also called on the leadership of Fulanis in the country to direct its militia to lay down their arms and allow peace to reign in the state.

Agada also advised the PDP-led government to dust and implement the recommendations of the Atom Kpera committee to ensure peace in the state.

On the verdict of the Appeal Court, the party said that they were ready to go into the fresh primary in the affected LGAs.

Agada, however, called on the party supporters in the affected local government areas to remain calm and prepare for the primary.

When contacted, the State Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, Bemgba Iortyom said he needed to go through the issues raised at the press briefing before making comments and thereby promised to respond later.

You might also like
Latest News

Constitution Review: Senate bows to Govs on LG autonomy

Latest News

BVAS won’t count your endorsements — ADC’s Otegbeye blasts Abiodun

Latest News

CVFF: NIMASA gives Zenith Bank, UBA, others 72hrs to release modalities

Latest News

Obaseki harps on increased global advocacy to tackle learning poverty

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More