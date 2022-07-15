Impeachment process: Oyo CJ constitutes investigative panel against deputy governor

Following the dismissal of the suit filed by the deputy governor of Oyo State Rauf Olaniyan, to stop the impeachment process against him and after various consultations with communities in the state, the Chief Judge(CJ) of Oyo State, Justice Munta Ladipo Abimbola has constituted a 7-man investigating panel in pursuant to the resolution of the House of Assembly of Oyo State vases on the request made by the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Debo Ogundoyin.

Ogundoyin had made the request in a letter dated July 6, 2022, in line with the virtue of the power conferred on the Chief Judge by section 188 (5) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The panel members are Chief Kayode Christopher (chairman), Arc. Adebisi Soyombo, Chief Lawal Adekunle Dauda, Princess Olanike Olusegun, Rev Fr. Patrick Ademola, Chief Mrs Wuraola Adepoju (JP), Alh. Tirimisiyu Akewusola Badmus, all having been found worthy to be men of unquestionable integrity and based on the important factor that they are not members of any public service, legislative house or political parties.

Justice Abimbola had consulted the Muslim community, the Christian community, the Justice of Peace (JP) and legal professionals to choose a panel that cuts across relevant stakeholders.

The members are saddled with the primary responsibility of investigating the allegations against the deputy governor of Oyo State, Engr Rauf Olaniyan, as provided under Section 188(5) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Just4 Abimbola urged members to have the fear of God and act in accordance with their conscience and be fair and just in the discharge of their duties, praying for God’s guidance for panel members.

He explained that the delay in the inauguration of the members of the panel of the investigation was due to the pending suit against the impeachment of the Deputy Governor of Oyo State in which judgement was delivered on Thursday, July 14, 2022, by Hon. Justice A.L. Akintola dismissed the claim of the deputy governor.

