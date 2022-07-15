2023 Census: NPC to commence trial census, sensitise Lagos residents

The National Population Commission (NPC) has embarked on an advocacy tour of communities in Lagos state to sensitize residents ahead of the population census in 2023.

Officials of the commission on Thursday berthed at the Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area to sensitise and prepare residents ahead of the trial census which is a prelude to the main exercise.

Speaking on the conduct of the trial census, the Federal Commissioner, representing Lagos State NPC, Barr. Bimbola Saliu- Hundeyin, said the aim of the pre-census activity is to evaluate every aspect of the enumeration ahead of the main census on a limited scale.

According to her, the commission will be deploring modern technologies for the preparatory exercise.

She stated, “For the trial census, we are deploying new technologies including ultra modern computers, census PAD and CSPro. Under the preparatory exercise, individual and residential data would be captured in preparation for the actual census which is scheduled to hold in 2023.

“This exercise is one of the pre-census activities the commission embarks upon to evaluate all aspects of the enumeration before the main census on a limited scale.

“It is a process in which all census operations are tested in a detailed and comprehensive manner to assess the level of preparedness of the Commission to conduct the 2023 population and housing census. We want to assure residents of our commitment and readiness toward a successful census.”

Saliu- Hundeyin appealed for the support and cooperation of residents and other stakeholders for the smooth conduct of the trial census exercise.

While pledging his administration’s support and cooperation, Executive Chairman of Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area, Hon. (Dr) Ahmed Olanrewaju Apatira who led the officials of the commission on the sensitization tour, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the census is conducted in 2023, saying that it is necessary for national development.

Hon. Apatira promised to support the Commission to ensure an accurate and credible census in the council area, noting it would enhance development and policymaking.

He said, “Local Government is the closest to the people. It is therefore our duty to ensure peaceful conduct of the exercise.

It is our responsibility to mobilize and educate the people at the grassroots about the exercise because it is essential for our national, state and local development.

Every citizen must participate for the successful conduct of the exercise as it is going to be a very rigorous activity for both the government and the governed.





We must not take chances which is why residents must cooperate with NPC officials and enumerators during the exercise.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend….2023 Census: NPC to

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital…2023 Census: NPC to