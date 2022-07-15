Kogi CP presents N9.8m cheque to families of 14 deceased officers

Latest News
By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
Osun 2022: IGP deploys 21,000 police officers, Police N62.6m officers KogiOndo Police widows officers, Kogi CP presents N9.8m
IGP Usman Alkali Baba
The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Egbuka, has presented cheques worth N98m on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, to families of 14 police officers who died in active service.
While presenting the cheques to the families of the deceased officers, CP Egbuka said the gesture was part of the IGP’s “Family welfare insurance” aimed at improving the welfare of the families of the deceased police officers and to boost the morale of other officers who are in active service.

He appreciated the Inspector General of Police for assisting in reducing the hardship faced by the families of the deceased officers.

Egbuka urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money for the betterment of their families.

Some of the beneficiaries appreciated the IGP for the gesture and promised to make use of the money for the benefits of their families.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend….Kogi CP presents N9.8m

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital….Kogi CP presents N9.8m

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports….Kogi CP presents N9.8m

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her….Kogi CP presents N9.8m

 

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More