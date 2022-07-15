Kogi CP presents N9.8m cheque to families of 14 deceased officers

While presenting the cheques to the families of the deceased officers, CP Egbuka said the gesture was part of the IGP’s “Family welfare insurance” aimed at improving the welfare of the families of the deceased police officers and to boost the morale of other officers who are in active service.

He appreciated the Inspector General of Police for assisting in reducing the hardship faced by the families of the deceased officers.

Egbuka urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money for the betterment of their families.

Some of the beneficiaries appreciated the IGP for the gesture and promised to make use of the money for the benefits of their families.