Imo Police orders discreet investigation into killing of seven in Orogwe

By Johnkennedy Uzoma - Owerri
The Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde has ordered a discreet investigation into the recent killings of seven persons by bandits at Orogwe in Owerri West Local Government Areas of the state.

The CP insisted that the Command will go all out in ensuring that the perpetrators of the dastardly act are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law while he appealed for calm and enjoined the good people of the state to assist the police and other security agencies by giving them credible information.

He equally appealed to them to report any clandestine activities observed in their communities to the nearest police station or call the Command’s emergency control numbers; 08034773600 or 08098880197.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Commissioner through the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer CSP Michael Abattam, he said that the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ogbaku Divisional Police Headquarters Owerri, lmo State, got a distress call that armed bandits suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its arm affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN) had stormed at a building at Orogwe community.

He said that the bandits immediately visited a building belonging to one Sir. Chims Ogbuehi, who resides in Lagos but had tenants living in it.

The CP said that the bandits on arrival at the building with a black Lexus Jeep and three motorcycles carrying two persons each started shooting sporadically at the occupants in the building which resulted in fatally injuring many of the tenants.

Barde said that the Divisional Police Officer, swiftly mobilised his men with the support of a detachment of the command’s tactical teams to the scene, but on arrival, the hoodlums had escaped almost immediately, snatching a blue-coloured Toyota Sienna SUV vehicle.

He said that the Command’s Tactical Team speedily went on their trail while the DPO and his men rushed the injured ones to Federal Medical Center Owerri and evacuated the corpses to the mortuary.

The CP regretted that a total of seven (7) persons lost their lives in the attack while six (6) others sustained injuries and were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri, Imo State.

