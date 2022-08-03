Akeredolu inaugurates 15th Head of Service in Ondo

Governor Akeredolu inaugurates Head of Service of Ondo State, on Wednesday, inaugurated Pastor Kayode Olaniyi Ogundele as the 15th Head of Service of the state, charging the new Head of Service to introduce innovations that would move the service forward

The governor who also unveiled the Civil Service Regulatory Books during the inauguration at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s office, Alagbaka, Akure, said the appointment of Ogundele was based on his rich and inspiring record of service to which all honest and decent people attest.

He congratulated Ogundele on being considered worthy to serve as the number one civil servant at this crucial moment in the history of the State, expressing hope that his elevation will justify the expectation of quality service and unalloyed loyalty to the State.

The Governor noted that Ogundele will be moving into an office which has assisted his administration to achieve a great measure of stability.

Akeredolu challenged the new Head of Service to maintain and surpass the record of performance of his predecessors, adding that the understanding between the government and labour was maintained throughout their stints in office.

The Governor commended the state workers for displaying maturity in resolving issues, stressing that the challenges faced by this government since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic have been enormous.

He said: “Our Administration set out with the solemn pledge not to owe workers. We met arrears of salaries spanning seven months. We have been able to offset six months.

“We paid salaries as and when due. Deserving members of staff were promoted. We have been encouraging the service to uphold the principles of equity and fair play.

“The disruption in the course of progression notwithstanding, our Administration continues to put the welfare of workers on its priority list. We thank all those who appreciate and reciprocate this gesture.”

Akeredolu said his administration will continue to pursue a policy of enhancement for all and sundry, vowed to vigorously apply the extant regulations to deter fraudulent people in the system.

He said: “There have been very disturbing discoveries in the service. We have established cases of falsification of documents to derive undue advantage. There are cases of some unscrupulous elements who have been receiving double salaries.

“I have directed that all those culpable should be dismissed. I await a report on the steps taken to comply with this directive from the new Head of Service.





“There are also those who have been involved in disgraceful acts amounting to criminal breach of trust. The law must take its course.

“The new Head of Service has served in virtually all ministries and agencies of the Ondo State Government before the latest appointment. It is expected that he will bring this considerable wealth of experience to bear on service delivery.

“It is expected that the deployment of staff by the new Head of Service will take into account areas of acute needs.

“The hinterlands must not be shortchanged in any way. Qualified teachers must be posted to the rural communities for the benefit of our children.

“The government insists on knowing all those it owes obligations, both moral and financial. The era of redundancy is coming to an end.

“Slowly, but steadily, this Administration will strive to bequeath a functional, efficient and responsive service to the people of the State. All accounting officers must be ready to render account of their stewardship.”

In his remarks, the outgone Head of Service, Pastor John Adeyemo, said the Public Service has moved to the next level by virtue of the remarkable feats chronicled under his administration.

Adeyemo said: “Our homegrown reform initiative driven by the office of the Head of Service continues to make appreciable progress on the value and virtue of Public Service to attain the policy programmes of this administration.”

The new Head of Service, Ogundele, appreciated the state governor for finding him worthy to lead the State Bureaucracy as the Head of Service.

He added that his appointment is a call to service that is pregnant with the expectation of extensions of frontiers of impactful and purposeful governance.

The event was attended by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Speaker of the State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun; Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Engr. Ade Adetimehin.

Others at the inauguration include members of the State Executive Council, led by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; Former Heads of Service; Traditional rulers among other dignitaries.

