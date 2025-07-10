Latest NewsPolitics

Imo PDP dismisses coalition talks rumour

Johnkennedy Uzoma
PDP's 100th NEC, PDP logo, S’East PDP threatens to dump party South-East PDP, APC is jittery; Tinubu is one-term president — PDP, PDP’s NEC meeting underway, 2027: Dapo Sarumi, other Lagos PDP chieftains back Atiku’s coalition, Kwara PDP rejects Atiku-led coalition
PDP logo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo has strongly denied rumours suggesting the party is in coalition talks with other political parties.

The party described such claims as false and malicious, aimed at destabilising the party.

In a statement issued by the Imo State PDP Chairman, Rt. Hon. Austine Nwachukwu in Owerri on Thursday, the party warned members and the general public to disregard the narrative, which it said is being peddled by disgruntled former members who now regret leaving the party.

ALSO READ: Some APC govs, leaders secretly backing ADC coalition against Tinubu — Babachir Lawal

He said: “These baseless claims are the handiwork of failed politicians driven by selfish interests and personal gain.

“There is no coalition whatsoever. PDP remains committed to its values and principles, and will resist any attempt to undermine its integrity.”

The party however alleged attempts by these individuals to divide the party and weaken its strength, especially in Imo.

Imo PDP reaffirmed its commitment to internal unity and warned against any coalition that supports a power shift to the North, which it described as a betrayal of the PDP’s long-standing tradition of power rotation.

PDP reiterated its openness to welcoming new members, emphasised that it would not be part of any political arrangement that compromises the party’s core principles.

The party urged members across Imo State to remain vigilant, ignore the “false narratives,” and stay committed to ensuring the PDP’s victory in the 2027 elections.

He said: “together, we will ensure that PDP remains the dominant force in Imo State and Nigeria”.

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article FRC How NASS, FRC boost GOEs’ operating surplus from N200bn to over N2trn

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×