Imo PDP dismisses coalition talks rumour

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo has strongly denied rumours suggesting the party is in coalition talks with other political parties.

The party described such claims as false and malicious, aimed at destabilising the party.

In a statement issued by the Imo State PDP Chairman, Rt. Hon. Austine Nwachukwu in Owerri on Thursday, the party warned members and the general public to disregard the narrative, which it said is being peddled by disgruntled former members who now regret leaving the party.

He said: “These baseless claims are the handiwork of failed politicians driven by selfish interests and personal gain.

“There is no coalition whatsoever. PDP remains committed to its values and principles, and will resist any attempt to undermine its integrity.”

The party however alleged attempts by these individuals to divide the party and weaken its strength, especially in Imo.

Imo PDP reaffirmed its commitment to internal unity and warned against any coalition that supports a power shift to the North, which it described as a betrayal of the PDP’s long-standing tradition of power rotation.

PDP reiterated its openness to welcoming new members, emphasised that it would not be part of any political arrangement that compromises the party’s core principles.

The party urged members across Imo State to remain vigilant, ignore the “false narratives,” and stay committed to ensuring the PDP’s victory in the 2027 elections.

He said: “together, we will ensure that PDP remains the dominant force in Imo State and Nigeria”.