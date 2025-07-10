Latest News

Oba Olakulehin: Eze Ndigbo of Yorubaland commiserates with Makinde, Ibadan

Soji Ajibola
Iya Adinni of Yorubaland Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin,

The Eze Ndigbo of Ibadan and Yorubaland, Dr. James Nduka Oramadike, has commiserated with  Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, the people of Ibadan on the demise of the 43rd Olubadan, the late Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

The monarch joined his ancestors on July 7, 2025, at the age of 90 after a protracted illness.

Oramadike described the late Oba Olakulehin as a symbol of unity and strength, whose leadership and wisdom would be deeply missed.

According to him, “The passing of Oba Olakulehin is a significant loss to the people of Ibadan, and I pray that God grants his family and loved ones the strength to bear this irreparable loss.”

Oramadike also commended the well-established system of ascension to the stool of Olubadan between the Otun Line and the Balogun Line on a rotational basis.

He noted that the system has thrown up the Otun Olubadan, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, as the next Olubadan, being the most senior king on the Otun Line, which will produce the successor to the late Oba Olakulehin. 

Oramadike appealed to other kingdoms in Nigeria to evolve systems that would make succession to the thrones rancour-free like the system in Ibadan,

Oramadike acknowledged the role that Ladoja played during his time as governor of the state between Ibadan and the Igbo community, as well as other non-indigenes resident in Ibadan.

He promised continued support and cooperation of the Igbo community towards the progress of Ibadanland.

