The Police Community Relation Committee (PCRC), Imo State has celebrated its 40th anniversary with advice to the members and the officers of the Police to use their position of authority to build relationship irrespective of where they find themselves.

The Chairman of PCRC, Imo State, Mr. Chima Chukwunyere in his opening speech during the ceremony held at the Police Officers Mess, Imo State Police Headquarters Owerri, reminded the members their core responsibility which anchored on ensuring that no rich man would hide under the cover of police to intimidate or trample upon the right of a common man in the society

He boasted that Imo PCRC have achieved a lot since August 2008 when he came on board as the State chairman

The achievements according to him that had attracted a Goal Star award as the best PCRC in the country in 2016.

He said: “Whatever you do with your lives, positions, is what you give account to God after your stay on earth.”

Speaking after receiving an award as the Best Commissioner of Police in Imo State, CP Aboki Danjuma reinstated the command’s determination to continue to fight crimes and criminality in the state so that the people will sleep with their two eyes closed’.

The CP, represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police Siraji Fana commended the PCRC under the leadership of Chima Chukwunyere for excellent performance in office.

The CP later commissioned a Transit Camp built by the PCRC at the Police Command Headquarters Owerri.

In his remarks, the Chairman PCRC Board of Trustee, Prince Lemy Akakem described the anniversary day as a significant day for the PCRC members in Imo state.

He commended the PCRC chairman in the state, describing him as a gifted man whom God has brought to work despite his level in the society

While thanking the members of PCRC, Akakem called on them to wake up and support their chairman to continue to achieve success for the association

He equally doffed hid cap for the Commissioner of Police, Imo State for his dogged fight to return Imo State as the most peaceful state in Nigeria.

Other personalities also honoured during the anniversary include the Police Officer in charge of Anti- kidnapping unit of Imo State Police Command, CSP Oladimiji Aladewewa as the Best crime buster of the year, DSP Emeka Nwachukwu as the Best Secretary of the year 2023, Chidi Igwe as the Best Investigative Officer of the year 2023 and Sagt. Anyanwu Onyedikachi as the Best Traffic Warder of the year 2023.

The anniversary witnessed the presence of the National Chairman of PCRC Alhaji Ibrahim Magaji who was represented by the PCRC chairman of Abia, Amb. Emma Nwosu among others.

High point of the anniversary was the inauguration of PCRC NollyWood , Imo State and the unveiling of ‘Information Not Disinformation’ campaign by the Correspondent’s Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Imo State Council.