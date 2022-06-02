Imo IRS tasks hospitality businesses to include 5% consumption tax in billing system

The Imo State Internal Revenue Services (IIRS) has mandated all hospitality business practitioners in the state to comply with the provision of Section 18 of the Imo State Hotel Occupancy and Restaurant Consumption Tax Law, 2019.

He said that the law requires all practitioners to automate the imputation of 5% Consumption Tax into the payment receipt of each customer through their respective Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFDs) or receipt booklets.

He advised every hospitality establishment in Imo state using EFDs or receipt booklets to comply with the directive on or before Wednesday, June 15th, 2022 insisting that after which, IIRS will commence enforcement operations against defaulters.

The Interim Chairman of IIRS, Dr Ifeanyi C. Okereke made this remark during a briefing at the monthly meeting of the Imo State Hoteliers’ Association held in Owerri Thursday.

He said that the essence is to make the 5% consumption tax payable on every item purchased or service rendered to a customer automatically reflect on the receipts printed out for him or issued manually.

According to him, this shall ease collection by practitioners (who by implication are collection agents) and remittance to Imo state Treasury Single Account (TSA) in lieu of the endless unavailability of sales records.





He said: “This should be programmed in a way that payment receipts issued by it can be viewed at a glance at least one month behind by agents of the Service on routine compliance check.”

The IIRS boss reminded them that consumption tax is paid by consumers and not from operators’ purses while urging them as a Collection Agent to remit exactly what they collected on behalf of the state government to Imo state (TSA) on or before the 20th of every month for the previous month.

He warned that suspected under-remittance will amount to the issuance of Best of Judgement demand notices to recover the possible liability with fines and penalties.

In response, the Chief Servant of Imo State Hoteliers Association, Mr Chima Chukwunyere, expressed satisfaction with the clarifications on the collection and payments of the Consumption Tax while he pledges the commitment of members of the association to the exercise.

The Chairman further stated that the engagement with the practitioners of the hospitality sector is ongoing and encompasses all other trade associations within the sector.

He said: “consumption Tax is a 5% additional charge added to the total bill issued to a customer of a Hotel/Guest House, Restaurant/Fast food, Night Club, Lounge/Bar/Beer Parlor, Event Center/Hall, Open Field (at a cost), recreational centre or any hotel facility, excluding Value Added Tax (VAT).”

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Imo IRS tasks hospitality businesses… Imo IRS tasks hospitality businesses… Imo IRS tasks hospitality businesses…