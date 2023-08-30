The campaign council of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 11th gubernatorial poll, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu has received huge boost following the declaration of support by both Sen. Ifeanyi Araraume ‘Destiny Organisation’ political support group and Sen. Rochas Okorocha’s Rescue Mission’ political structures.

The collapsing of structures and political alignment of the former Governor of Imo and former senator for Imo East and the former Senator for Imo North took place during the official Inauguration of Samuel Anyanwu governorship campaign council at the PDP secretariat, Owerri, on Tuesday.

Members of the Rescue Mission, and the Destiny Organization, led by their leaders unanimously adopted Anyanwu as their candidate in the 11th November governorship election.

Pledging their support for the PDP Governorship candidate, the leader of Sen. Rochas Okorocha ‘Rescue Mission’ political support group, Emma Buka, said that it was time for Imo people to come together to make the Imo of their collaborative dreams.

He pledged the unwavering support of the Rescue Mission group for Anyanwu and the PDP in the November 11 guardianship election in the state.

On their part, the Destiny Organization of Sen. Araraume led by Dr Onunwa Harold-Wilson said that Anyanwu’s antecedents were the reason behind the group’s decision to support his candidature.

He assured Imo people that having come together as a block, they would ensure Anyanwu’s victory at the polls.

In his acceptance speech on behalf of the inaugurated Campaign Council, the Secretary of the Council, Prince Marshal Okaforanyanwu assured the commitment of Campaign Council to work with their heart and mind to ensure the victory of their candidate.

He declared that it was the turn of Owerri zone to produce the next Governor of the state especially when Orlu zone had ruled the state for 20 years while Okigwe zone had governed the state for 9 years.

He said: “to ensure equitable distribution of power in the state, Owerri man should have the next opportunity to govern the state”.

The immediate past state Chairman of Social Democratic Party (SDP) assured that with the caliber of the persons appointed as Campaign Council, they will deliver the mandate placed on their hands.





Addressing both the party members, campaign council members and supporters during the inauguration, the PDP governorship candidate, Sen. Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu who also doubles as the National Secretary said that his party is fully prepared and ready for the incumbent governor, Hope Uzodinma in the November Governorship election.

He said: “I see nobody in Duglas House (government house Owerri). The place has being empty sine May 29th 2020”.

He assured the people that immediately after his swearing-in as the next Governor of Imo State, the health care system, education sector, judiciary, local government areas that have been in total comatose would start working again.

Sen. Anyanwu said that his Government when elected into power would stop bloodletting in the State and return peace to the state.

“I did not come out to play or become a rich man, but to bring power back to PDP.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE