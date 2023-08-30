Niger Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has given the revenue-generating Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state an annual Internally Generated Revenue+(IGR) target of N120 billion.

Governor Umaru Bago stated this when he presided over the enlarged inaugural State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held at the council chamber, government house, Minna.

The expanded SEC meeting was to allow all the stakeholders to key into the vision and mission of the present administration.

The Governor noted that for the present administration to deliver dividends of democracy to the citizens, things must be done differently and rightly.

According to him, “any file on my table will not last twenty-four hours”, while calling on key government officials to do same.

He said all the revenue-generating MDAs should redouble their efforts to make sure the monthly target of N10 billion naira is achieved.

The Governor explained that his administration will be deliberate in its policies and ensure it invests in agricultural equipment to turn around the fortune of the state for a new Niger.

He also suspended mining activities in the state to allow miners to be profiled as his administration would not condone illegalities.

The Governor asked them to remember their oath of office, tasking them to be accessible and responsibly discharge their duties without overlapping.

In line with his agender on the digital economy, Governor Umaru Bago announced that the Executive Council meetings will now be done on Zoom between 8 in the morning and noon every Wednesday.

He said the new ministries were created to fit into the vision and mission of his administration.





The Governor thereby asked them to come up with supplementary budgets for their MDAs as his administration will work strictly within the budget.

