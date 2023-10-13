Mazi Obi Okoli, the Coordinator, OBIdient Movement, Europe has urged supporters in lmo to vote en mass for the Labour Party flag-bearer, Athan Achonu, ahead of the November thy 11 governorship election.

Okoli said in a statement from UK, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday that Sen. Athan Achonu, the Labour Party (LP) candidate stands tallest amongst other contestants in the Imo governorship race.

“Achonu has developed a programme designed to end hunger, insecurity and unemployment which is very prevalent in the state under the current leadership,” he said.

According to Okoli, OBIdients in Imo have resolved to support Achonu and that no amount of deceit from any quarter will sway them to back any other individual.

“We hereby place a disclaimer to any individual or individuals claiming to be supporting any other candidate in Imo State elections under the deceit and claim to represent the OBIdient Movement.

“We, the OBIdient Movement, hereby state clearly that the only candidate OBIdients support in Imo State for governorship 2023 is Senator Athan Achonu.

“We call on all Igbo; indeed, Imo citizens and our friends living in Imo state to stand behind the Labour Party Candidate, Senator Achonu, and help free Imo State from misery and pain.”

Okoli urged residents to remain resolute and resolved to bring change to the people of Imo State.

“We believe that a new Imo is Possible; a state where peace and security shall be paramount. A better Imo is ‘Athanable’, and Sen. Athan Achonu will emerge victorious.

“A state where the youths will be assured of their future and no fake political promises; a state where the resources of the state will be used purely for the development of the state and not for the personal use of a few.”

According to Okoli, Athan has promised Imo citizens ‘AIR’ Agriculture, Industrialisation and Reconstruction.

