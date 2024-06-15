The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command CP Aboki Danjuma, on the 15th of June 2024, held a pivotal security meeting with the Commissioner, Imo State Ministry of Homeland Security, and heads of security agencies in the state to discuss strategies for strengthening the internal security architecture and enhancing peace and security in the state for economic growth and development.

The meeting which was held in the office of the Commissioner of Police at the Command’s headquarters, Owerri, provided an opportunity for the security chiefs to carry out a comprehensive assessment of the security challenges bedevilling the state and brainstorm on workable collaborative strategies to mitigate them.

Present at the meeting include the Commissioner, Imo State Homeland Security, Hon. Modestus Osakwe, the Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze, Air Force Commander, representative of Oguta Naval Base Commander, Director of DSS, NSCDC Commander, Federal Fire Service Commander, FRSC Commander, the Comptrollers of Immigration, Correctional Service, and Customs Service.

The security chiefs used the meeting to deploy the state’s Joint Task Force strategically in synergy with the local vigilantes to embark on intelligence-led raids of criminal hideouts and dominate the entire security space of the State while maintaining the highest level of alertness and professionalism.

Recognizing the importance of citizen’s participation in the onslaught against crimes, CP Danjuma calls on ‘Ndi Imo’ to continue to support the Police and other sister security agencies in the State with timely and actionable information on any suspicious person seen or clandestine activity observed their vicinity.

The CP reaffirms the Command’s unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and professionalism while collaborating with other sister security agencies to ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, operatives of Shell Camp Divisional Headquarters have apprehended one suspected armed robber, identified as Ogochukwu Favour David ‘m’, while on routine patrol along Bank Road Owerri.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the Imo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer ASP Henry Okoye, he said that the operatives on seeing some hoodlums robbing a young lady, immediately responded and arrested the suspect while others took to their heels.

Okoye said that on searching the suspect, one locally-made pistol was recovered in his possession while efforts are underway to apprehend the fleeing suspects and the manufacturer of the locally-made gun.

He said that the suspect is currently undergoing a thorough investigation and will certainly have his day in court.

The Imo State Commissioner of Police commended the men for a job well done, however, tasked them to sustain the tempo in the fight against all forms of violent crimes

He urged the good people of Imo State to continue to support the Police and other security agencies with actionable information that will assist in safeguarding the State as security is everybody’s business.

