The pioneer National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and second Republic Governor of the larger Plateau State, the late Chief Solomon Daushep Lar, has been described as a politician of conscience who abhorred injustice.

In a statement signed by the former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Beni Lar, it was pointed out that there’s no way the history of the 25 years of democracy in Nigeria can be discussed without mentioning the late Chief Lar, adding that his doggedness, along with others, paved the way for the transition from the military junta to the present political dispensation.

“He has all through his life been on the side of the downtrodden and the masses. He was the brain behind the First Political Summit.

He initiated the G18 of Northern Leaders, which included General Sani Abacha. He later expanded it to G34, and a similar letter was written to the late dictator.

“These letters were signed, sealed, and delivered by this man of courage. He went to the Lion’s Den to warn the lion of the danger of self-succession.

“He was selfless and committed to the entrenchment of democracy in the land. A rugged and calculating politician converted the G34 into a political party: the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the largest political party in Africa.

“The first party to win elections and form government without a coalition. Chief Lar, as the first National Party Chairman of the PDP, put into action his experience as a selfless leader and made history.”.

The statement depicted that the fruit of democracy Nigerians are enjoying today is the result of the sacrifice of the great leader and his fellow compatriots, adding that his role in establishing the Third Republic was described in the address of former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the National Convention of the PDP in November 1999 as an indefatigable national chairman whose wisdom, dexterity, and political sagacity contributed in no small measure to building the party.

In a commitment towards a better society, it was added that Late Lar, regardless of religious differences, ethnical inclinations, and ideological beliefs, resolved to remain one and united with the Emancipator agenda.

“The 25th-anniversary celebration of Lar is worthy of commendation, and it is a worthwhile feat to celebrate him on this occasion of our Democracy Day. Holding it together and leading it to victory, she said, “This is rare but very commendable.”

