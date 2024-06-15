The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, on Saturday led the Edo State governorship candidate of the party, Mr Olumide Osaigbovo Akpata, on a courtesy call on the Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, to seek royal blessings for the party and its candidate ahead of the September 21, 2024, gubernatorial election in the state.

Addressing the Omo N’Oba, Obi stressed that Nigeria could only be great if conscious efforts were made for a free, fair and credible election

While thanking the Benin monarch for his fatherly role, the LP presidential candidate said he believed that, with the blessing of the Oba, the LP would make headway as the electioneering process began.

Also speaking, the Edo LP governorship candidate, Akpata, said he was at the palace with the national leadership of the party to seek the Oba’s blessings and to inform him that he was commencing his political campaigns.

Akpata noted that given the position of the Omo N’Oba, it would have been very wrong for him to go on with his campaign without a visit to the palace for the monarch’s blessings, stressing that the prayers from the palace would go a long way as he embarked on his mission of rescuing the state.

He assured the Oba and other palace functionaries present that the LP was strong and vibrant enough to wrestle power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and deliver the dividends of democracy to the 18 local government areas of the state.

In his response, Oba Ewuare II wished the party and its candidate well as they took their political campaigns through the length and breadth of the state.

Besides the visit to the place, Obi had first stopped over at the new secretariat of the LP in Edo State, where he urged the party members to be steadfast, just as he led the LP loyalists on a street carnival to major market spots in Benin City

The highlight of the event was the official commissioning of the party’s campaign secretariat at Boundary Road, G.R.A., Benin City.

