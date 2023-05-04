The Imo State House of Assembly has recalled two of its members suspended from the floor of the House.

The two lawmakers; Okey Onyekanma, and Ekene Nnodumele, were suspended from the parliament 18 months ago.

Onyekanma who was the immediate past deputy speaker of the parliament was recalled alongside Nnodumele, the former minority leader of the House during a plenary on Thursday.

Recall that both were suspended November 8, 2021, the same day a former speaker, Paul Emezim was impeached.

The house resolved to pardon the lawmakers based on a report of an adhoc committee headed by the majority leader and member representing Owerri west state constituency, Kanayo Onyemaechi.

The lifting of the 18-month long suspension was listed in the order for the day’s proceedings which was announced by the Clerk of the parliament, Chinelo Emeghara.

