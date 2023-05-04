This year’s May\June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will begin on Monday, May 8th with a total of 1,621,853 candidates from 20,851 secondary schools across the country expected to participate in the exercise.

The head of the National Office of West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Nigeria, Mr Patrick Areghan, made this disclosure at a news conference on Thursday in Lagos.

He said out of the total number of candidates expected, 798,810 (representing 49.25%) are males while the rest are females, meaning that more females sitting for the exam are more than males just like that last year.

He said candidates would be examined in a total of 76 subjects and up to 30,000 teachers from various secondary schools nominated by the various state ministries of education would serve as supervisors.

Declaring that the exam would take place as planned across the states of the federation and the federal capital territory, Areghan noted that WAEC had made a solid arrangement with security agencies including the Police and soldiers to provide security around schools, particularly in insecurity-prone areas.

He equally explained that even though candidates were expected to register with their National Identification Numbers as a policy of the Nigerian government, the council had not because of that denied any candidate without it from registration.

He, however, decried the non-compliance by some schools particularly the privately owned ones with registration deadlines.

According to him, many of them slowed down our registration deadline process as they come up with requests for extensions now and then so as to enable them to smuggle in external candidates which is against the rules of the May\June school-based examination.

“Some of them are also fond of uploading fictitious Continuous Assessment Scores of students to the CASS Portal but we will beat them to it by using our Scaling method during grading,” he noted.

Areghan warned all candidates and their parents, schools, exam officials and the operators of the so-called ‘miracle centres’ and ‘rogue websites’ against indulging in any form of malpractice in the examination.

He said WAEC as an institution has zero tolerance for misconduct, especially cheating, in its various exams and would not spare anyone found culpable of the act.





He, however, asked the students to go online on their own using a dedicated address given as https://request.waec.ng to check the data uploaded on their behalf by their schools to confirm their correctness and effect correction if there is any error.

He said it is far better and easier to do so now than to wait till during or after the exam when such would be very difficult and may attract a fee.

He said the results of the exam, which is expected to end on June 23rd, would certainly be released after 45 days of the last paper.

