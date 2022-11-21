Immigration hands over 19-yr-old lady, seven others human trafficking victims rescued in Jigawa

By Adamu Amadu-Dutse
The Jigawa State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has handed over a 19-year-old lady and seven other victims of human trafficking rescued at the Nigeria-Niger Republic border in the state.

Speaking while handing over the victims to the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), the comptroller of the service in the state, Alhaji Ahmed Dauda Bagari, said the victims were rescued on Sunday at about 7:00 p.m. by the men of the command operating on Kaya-Daurawa-Roni-Roni link road, Roni Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the victims were rescued on their way to Libya through the Niger Republic.

He added that the victims are from Abia, Edo, and Imo states.

Bagari said the victims were being handed over to the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for further action.

