Glo Festival of Joy winners get car, other prizes in Benin City

The third car winner in the Glo Festival of Joy customer loyalty reward promo on Monday in Benin, Edo State, took possession of his brand new Kia car. Other winners went home with power generators, sewing machines and rechargeable fans.

The brand new car owner, Enakpomu Harrison, an Account Officer in a real estate firm in Edo State, explained: “I saw the offer last week Monday and decided to give it a try and suddenly got a call later in the week and was told I had won the new car. I could not contain my excitement as this is surely going to change my life.”

He prayed for the continued success of the Nigerian-owned company, while encouraging prospective telecoms services users across the country to choose Glo.

For Jackson Itohan, who won a power generator, astonishment was the reaction.

“I was so astonished when they called me yesterday about what I won. I urge every Glo subscriber to keep recharging as they will increase their chances of winning before the promo runs out,” he said, as he thanked Glo for fulfilling its promise to its subscribers.

Brand new sewing machine winner, Pastor Joseph Olarinye, disclosed that the prize came in handy for his household.

“So to us, this is truly a miracle, and I will keep Globacom and its management in my prayers,” he added.

Globacom’s Regional Manager for the Midwest Territory, Augustus-ndu Offor, in his speech at the presentation, reiterated the company’s commitment to the empowerment of its subscribers.

Talking on the parameters for emerging winner in the promo, he said, “Subscribers who desire to become landlords and landladies of three-bedroom houses courtesy of Glo Festival of Joy must make data subscription(s) of at least N20,000 during the promo period, while those who are interested in winning cars should make a monthly recharge of N10,000; N5,000 monthly recharge for power generators, N2,500 monthly recharge for sewing machines and N500 weekly to win rechargeable fans”

He added: “The more recharges, the higher the chances of winning. All voice and data customers just have to dial the dedicated short code *611# and keep recharging (voice and data during the promo period) in order to be eligible to win the prizes on offer.”