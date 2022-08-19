I’m using my office as Olori to promote the wellness of Itsekiri ― Olori Atuwatse III

Wife of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, Olori Atuwatse III, has said that she’d use her office as the mother of Warri Kingdom to promote wellness of all Itsekiri especially those in the riverine areas.

She reaffirmed the commitment on Friday at the commencement of a health audit for folks in Koko, Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State as part of the First Coronation Anniversary of her husband, Atuwatse III.

“My desires to use the office of the Olori to promote wellness and wellbeing, especially in the riverine areas where healthcare is not so accessible to our people,” she affirmed.

The daughter of a late business magnate and philanthropist, Idahosa “Hosa” Wells Okunbo, challenged the government of Delta State to further look into the health care of Itsekiri children in the creeks.

“We want to use this platform to challenge the government to really look into healthcare for the children of the Itsekiri Community.

“When we decided to do this in celebration of our king’s first year coronation anniversary.

“We felt it important that we do it differently. It beats my knowledge that most of our children don’t have an identity.

“Internationally, it is part of a child’s right to have identification.

“What do I mean by they don’t have an identity? Their children are born and there are no birth certificates to correspond with their birth, the date they were born and their names.

“I felt it very important that we make amends for that and so I began to make provisions for about 600 birth certificates to children in the Koko community.

“And as part of this initiative, we would make sure to do that in the other communities that we visit.

“Once you have an identification (birth certificate), your child has a future. The child is more likely to have a passport, have a job and apply for things he could not apply for otherwise.

“As a mother of the great Itsekiri people, I believe this is the first step in ensuring that Itsekiri has a future and a voice.

“In honour of our great leader and king, Ogiame Atuwatse III, I want to encourage you that we are here to promote the future of the Itsekiri which is our children,” she averred.





Speaking earlier at the health audit event comprising various medical tests and supply of palliatives to thousands of folks in Koko, Ogiame Atuwatse III, charged the Itsekiri to maintain a peaceful disposition in their domain.

“Come to the table of peaceful discussion and let us draw the line and look forward.

“There is so much good that is coming in the direction of Koko, there’s so much good that is coming in this general axis along the river and we cannot have disgruntled, bitter and angry people, otherwise, it will amount to nothing and I do not want to see the wasted effort in this direction.

“I want to see progress. We are still monitoring the preparation, so have your hearts and your minds open to a peaceful reconciliation,” the 21st Olu of Warri, who ascended the throne of his ancestors on August 21, 2021, pleaded.

The occasion, which is the third since the ascension of Ogiame Atuwatse III to the throne witnessed the attendance of members of the Itsekiri Council of Chiefs, and government functionaries among others.

