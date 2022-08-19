Group hails appointment of Lalong as DG APC presidential campaign

A group known as APC Strategic Monitoring Team (APC-SMT) has hailed the appointment of the Plateau state governor Simon Lalong as the Director General for the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 campaign council.

Addressing newsmen in Jos, the Coordinator of the group Golepji Wambutda said the appointment was a round peg in a round hole and stated that Governor Simon Lalong deserved the appointment considering his political pedigree and acceptability among his colleagues.

“For most of us, a Presidential Campaign Director General is not just a mere appointment in the Campaign Council, rather, it is in the heartbeat of the whole transition process and political negotiations that the foundation of a new Government is set after winning an election.

“The appointment of Lalong as the director general of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential campaign council provides the other leg of the tripod on which the much-yearned inclusion, fairness and equity are needed to stand.

“The campaign DG as a most critical component of the transition process will promote the needed balance expected of a diverse entity like Nigeria including the concerns of faith.

“Should he be vilified for his decision to accept the position of a DG Campaign? No! Not at all! Because it doesn’t make sense for the whole field to be deserted and be left without a mark and effort to correct the anomaly”

“The appointment of the D.G did not come to us as a surprise because he has never lost any election and has led several successful elections around the Nation.

“It will undoubtedly be on record that he has achieved a great feat by fighting doggedly for the entrenchment of fairness that without any iota of doubt has ensured that the APC Presidential ticket moved to the Southern part of the country in a deliberate attempt to foster equity and Justice within the polity which strengthens National cohesion”

The group insist they will give Lalong all the necessary support to win the presidential election in 2023. “It is in this premise that we are standing in solidarity with him and not only wishing him well in the assignment but expressing our readiness to support him to deliver. It is our sincere hope and belief that, this is the best deal for our people and our state. It is better to remain inside to correct the anomaly than to stand on the sideline and complain.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE