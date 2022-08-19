Reps member seeks Presidency’s intervention over spate of kidnapping in Enugu

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, on Friday, raised alarm over the spate of kidnapping and general insecurity in Nkanu East/West Federal Constituency of Enugu State.

The lawmaker who expressed grave concern over the kidnapping of two Law Students in the area underscored the need for President Muhammadu Buhari by ensuring the deployment of military and police force with a view to ensuring the safety of citizens’ lives and property.

Hon. Nnaji stated that the situation has grounded businesses in the area adding that even farming activities have also been affected as his constituents could no longer move freely to carry out their routine activities.

He, therefore, called for urgent intervention from the Federal Government and the heads of security agencies to arrest the ugly development from further escalation.

He specifically singled the Agbani community as the worst hit by the marauders stating that “the danger is that Agbani houses the campuses of the Nigerian Law School and the Enugu State University of Technology (ESUT) plus the Air Force School.”

The lawmaker who chairs the Aviation Committee in the House of Representatives observed that “in the last one week an average of two persons are abducted daily and just yesterday, two Law School students were kidnapped.

“My fear is that the increasing insecurity in the community might likely lead to the closure of the institutions domiciled in Agbani if the ugly trend persists.”

The kidnapping according to him has continued unchallenged by the security agencies, adding that, “the lack of responses from the police and any other security agencies have further emboldened the hoodlums and made them more daring.”

Hon. Nnaji however called for immediate deployment of a combined team of military and police forces to his Constituency to complement the Governor of Enugu State’s efforts to restore normalcy and to also avoid imminent collapse of law and order.

