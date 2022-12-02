I’m not using state funds for my reelection campaign – Gov Sule

By Ahmed Tahir - Lafia
Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa State Governor

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule said he is not touching a dim of the state money for his reelection campaign.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Akwanga, the headquarters of Akwanga local government area of the state, the governor said the fund he is deploying for his reelection were contributed by friends and well-wishers.

The clarification came amid accusations by opposition parties that he is capitalising on the incumbency factor by using state resources to enhance his political interest.

He said a fundraiser organised by his friends to source for fund for his reelection rakes in over a billion naira, adding that the monies were donated by those outside the government.

Sule was at some point the Chief Executive Officer of African Petroleum (AP) Plc, and later, the Group Managing Director of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc.

He said friends and associates he met while working with the two conglomerates came together to fund his campaign.

He said his administration has introduced various reforms aimed at bringing about sustainable development and growth in various sectors, which have began to manifest.

He said if given another four years mandate, he will consolidate on the successes so far recorded.

He alleged that the opposition parties are merely seeking power to squander the savings made by his administration.

Sule noted that because the opposition lack ideas and what to say, they resort to cheap blackmail telling the people not to reelect him because he is not a politician but a businessman.

He said,”I am a businessman who has come to manage the resources of the state such that presently we can afford to pay salary even before federal allocation comes. Today, Nasarawa State can boast of paying across both state and local government areas, two months salary even if there is delay in the disbursement of federal allocation.

“This is only made possible by what the opposition is afraid of, our business intellect, which we apply to see how we can save our state, how we take care of the education of our children and improve on security.”

 

