A Chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has refuted his purported acceptance of a political appointment under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration.

According to the Lagos stakeholder, who was a military governor of Ondo State in the 80s, the news is a “sheer fallacy and bundle of untruth,” adding that he’s too old for any full time work much less applying for a position from the opposition party.

“Whoever is behind such a story that I have accepted a job from the Federal Government is being clever by half and economical with the truth.

“At nearly eight decades on mother earth, I should be allowed to enjoy my role as a patriot and advisor on good governance. Nobody should bandy my name to earn cheap popularity in the Press,” the elder statesman stated.

According to him, “my prayer is for greater benefit for the greater majority of Nigerians. I hate to see my fellow countrymen and women suffer. Welfare and security of the citizenry should be the top priority of any government.”

Speaking on an ongoing effort by a group to mend his relationship with the President, the PDP Chieftain stated that he appreciates the effort, he has nothing personal with President Tinubu.

“I appreciate the brains behind the ongoing parley. But for the record, there’s nothing personal between him and I. Our differences are basically hinged on principles, which we are both entitled to. I wish him and all Nigerians well. Meanwhile, I am not available for any job, and those pushing for one for me, should count old me out of their desire “

