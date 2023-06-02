Bauchi State Police Command has arrested 33-year-old, Danladi Ibrahim for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in Ningi local government area.

According to the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili in a press statement he issued to Journalists on Friday, “on 25th May 2023, at about 1233hrs, one Abubakar Garba Yahua of Nasaru village Ningi LGA, Bauchi State, reported at Divisional Headquarters Ningi that on the same date at about 1141hrs one Danladi Ibrahim aged 33 of Nasaru village, Ningi LGA deceitfully give a lemon drink to his daughter one Nadiya (not real name) aged 10.

“It was suspected that the drink was mixed with toxicant which led her to an unconscious condition which enabled the suspect to forcefully have carnal knowledge of her therein, as a result, the victim sustained serious internal injuries in her private part and bleeding.

“On receipt of the report, the team of detectives led by the DPO swiftly rushed to the scene, evacuated the victim to General Hospital, Ningi for immediate medical attention, and later referred her to the National Obstetrics Fistula Center (NOFIC) Ningi, Ningi LGA, Bauchi State from where she was thereafter referred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Birnin Kudu, Jigawa State for further medical attention.”

However, the Command has since vowed to get to the root of the matter and ensure that the erring culprit of the incident was brought to book to serve as a deterrence of future occurrences.

The PPRO added that the suspect, “Danladi Ibrahim was arrested and during interrogation, he voluntarily confessed to having committed the crime. The investigation is ongoing, after which the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution.”

The Police Image maker assured that the general public will be updated as the investigation unfolds stating that, “the command will like to use this medium to reiterate the need for parents and guardians to maintain strict vigilance of the activities of their wards.

“It is pertinent now more than ever before, that, the whereabouts of wards and the company they keep are constantly kept in check by all those responsible.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE