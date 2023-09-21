A man identified as Oro Umaru has allegedly macheted his close neighbour, Sanda Abubakar, whom he accused of sleeping with his wife, thus severing the victim’s wrist from his hand.

The Nigerian Tribune reported that the incident happened in the Kaiama local government area of Kwara state.

Oro Umaru, a farmer, was arraigned on Thursday at a magistrate court in Kwara State on a one-count charge of attempted culpable homicide contrary to Section 299 of the penal code.

According to the Police First Information Report (FIR), the case was reported by the brother of the victim, Sanda Mohammed.

“That on 08/9/2023 at 20:30hrs, one Sanda Mohammed ‘male’ of Ba’abete Fulani camp via Kaiama reported at Kaiama Police Station that on the same date at about 12:00hrs, while his younger brother, one Abubakar Sanda ‘male’ of the same address, was returning from Kaiama (kara) market to the house, he was accosted and macheted by one Oro Umaru ‘male’ of the same address, and in the process, Abubakar Sanda’s right wrist was severed off the hand.

“Immediate police action led to the arrest of Oro Umaru. During a discreet investigation at the Criminal Investigation Department, you, Oro Umaru, confessed that you and Abubakar Sanda were living very close to each other and that sometime in the year 2022, you suspected Abubakar Sanda of having an affair with your wife, Fatima Oro, and that you had caught them on several occasions, of which you reported the same to your father, one Alhaji Hamadu, but nothing was done.

“You confessed further that on June 9, 2023, at about 2200 hrs, you caught Abubakar Sanda discussing with your wife, Fatima, and that when Abubakar Sanda sighted you coming, he took to his heels.

You, Oro Umaru, further confessed that on September 8, 2023, you went and attacked Abubakar Sanda in his house, and in the process, you macheted him, severely cut off his right wrist, and also macheted his forehead”, the charge sheet added.

The police prosecutor, Gbenga Ayeni, urged the court to remand the suspect.

In her ruling, trial magistrate Gbadeyan Kamson ordered the remand of the suspect and adjourned the case to October 11, 2023.

