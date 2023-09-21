Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has described the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as a woman who came equipped for the challenges of the office.

In a message on the 63rd anniversary of her birthday, Omo-Agege said her stature, political acumen, and management capacity could only be compared to a one-time American First Lady, Mrs Hillary Clinton, who was a pillar of support for her husband, President Bill Clinton.

“From her sterling political consciousness and active role while President Tinubu was the Lagos governor to becoming a federal lawmaker in Nigeria’s apex legislative chamber, the Senate, our First Lady garnered invaluable experience that Nigeria sorely needs as the President squares up to the task of returning the country to the path of sustainable growth,” Omo-Agege, who is also the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, said.

In a statement issued by Mr. Sunny Areh, his media adviser, Omo-Agege, stated that, like other great First Ladies in other climes, Mrs Tinubu’s calm demeanour, experience, and vision will come in handy in building a great Nigeria.

“Our country is lucky to have Senator Oluremi Tinubu as the First Lady at this crucial time of our political and economic trajectory.

She represents strength, visionary leadership, greatness, and a fight for democracy,” attributes he stated are needed in the onerous task of rebuilding the country.

He wished her excellent health and more wisdom from God in the days ahead.

