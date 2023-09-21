The Kogi State Chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has confirmed the kidnapping of one of its members, Dr Austin Uwumagbe.

Dr Uwumagbe was reportedly kidnapped shortly after leaving his hospital, Victory Hospital-Annex, at Ogaminana, Adavi Local Government Area, on Tuesday night at about half past eight.

The State NMA Chairman, Dr. Baoku Olusola, and Secretary, Dr Emmanuel Bola Jonah, who confirmed this in a joint statement, requested the immediate release of the medical doctor to enable him to continue his essential service to the people.

The statement condemned in strong terms the kidnapping of medical personnel, describing the act as unfortunate and unacceptable.

The statement reads: “We write to notify you of the kidnapping of our colleague by the name of Dr Austin Uwumagbe, who was said to have been abducted shortly after leaving his hospital (Victory Hospital-Annex) at Ogaminana, Adavi LGA of Kogi State.

He was said to have been abducted with his car, an ash-coloured 406 Peugeot with registration number DAV 561 AA, at about 8:30 p.m. last night (19/9/2023).”

It added that the matter has been reported to security agencies as they await urgent action to be taken.

