President Bola Tinubu has hailed the election of Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas as the President of the Senate and Speaker, House of Representatives, respectively, assuring that he would work transparently with the new leadership of the National Assembly.

He made the declaration in a statement personally signed by him on Tuesday, calling the emergence of the two presiding officers of the legislature as well as their deputies, Jibril Barau and Benjamin Kalu, respectively, a good development and well-deserved victories.

Tinubu stated: “As your President, I am prepared to transparently work with the National Assembly. Nigerians expect distinguished Senators and Honourable members to make laws and carry out oversight duties that will enhance the performance of government to achieve successful outcomes including improving their quality of life.

“In the course of our work together, disagreements may occur. When we disagree it will not be out of malice, ill-will and quest to diminish the institution of the National Assembly or any individual member.”

The president reminded them that being elected by their peers as presiding officers and assuming the leadership of the National Assembly was a great honour that comes with huge responsibility, hoping that they would justify the confidence reposed in them by their members and many Nigerians.

He commiserated with Abdulaziz Yari, Idris Wase, and Aminu Jaji “who enriched the process with their participation in the leadership election the best and a successful tenure in the 10th National Assembly,” urging them “to sustain the same level of enthusiasm they brought to the leadership contest in the discharge of their duties to their constituents and Nigeria”.

Tinubu congratulated all members of the National Assembly, across party lines, “who, today, enlisted into the service of the blessed people of our great country.”

He admonished: “We have all been called upon and accepted the responsibility to diligently and faithfully serve our fatherland with the oath we took. It is time to get on and move swiftly with the business of governance in the service of Nigeria.”

Tinubu pointed out: “People across the length and breadth of the country expect so much from us. They want us to lift their economic burden. They want us to eliminate insecurity so our farmers in rural communities can go to their farms and produce the food we eat.

“Our people look up to us to change the fortune of our country for good and remove all barriers that impede progress. All of these we can make happen with dedication and commitment. We can only achieve all the good things we promised during our campaigns when we work together in harmony but with respect for our respective prerogatives and in the best interest of our country.

“We cannot afford to waste this opportunity because Nigerians want us to make every day of the next four years count. Justifiably, our people want more from their government. They truly deserve progressive good governance that will improve their standards of living. We must give them our best.





“I will remain a partner in progress for peace, stability and prosperity of Nigeria. I count on the leadership of the 10th National Assembly and all members to work and walk with me on this governmental journey.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE