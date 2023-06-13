Newly elected Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has said the laws that would be made by the 10th Senate must align with the vision of President Bola Tinubu “to protect and provide for our people at the innermost core of their essence while our actions must also guarantee the best and most efficient use of our national commonwealth.”

In his acceptance speech after the inauguration, Akpabio described Tinubu as the President, who is committed to a strong economy, national security, inclusion and the rule of law.

“The antecedents of Mr. President and his actions in office these past two weeks give not just a pointer but bear witness to an executive government that knows the challenges of the country and is in a hurry to resolve same. We should therefore, anticipate an executive that is pro-active, progressive and practical,” he stressed.

The former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, while acknowledging that the government is a continuum and therefore, assured that the Senate under his leadership would further strengthen the legislative space in continuation of the laudable efforts made by the 9th Senate under the able leadership of Dr. Ahmad Lawan.

Akpabio, who represents Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District, listed the priority areas as gender matters, with specific affirmative provisions to guarantee women’s inclusivity; issues relating to persons with special needs and equality; engaging, empowering and rewarding resourceful and innovative youths in terms of protection of intellectual innovations and property, and improved access to finance for technological start-ups.

He also promised that the 10th Senate would look into the expansion of the revenue streams available to the country, “especially from our huge but largely unregulated natural and solid mineral resources base”, adding that “these additional sources of revenue will build the nation’s resilience to shocks and stresses resulting from the fluctuation of oil prices in the international market.”

“We will, as a forward-looking Senate, pass laws that emphasize economic viability, social acceptability and environmental sustainability, to encourage alternate and green technologies without prejudicing our developmental needs,” he said.

He, therefore, stressed the need for the Senate to partner with President Tinubu to provide the required legislative framework and legal environment for him to anchor the policies and programmes that he espouses for the country.

The former Akwa Ibom State governor also promised his colleagues “a servant leadership”, saying that “it shall be an uncommon leadership.”

Akpabio also extended his sincere hands of fellowship to his colleagues, including those who, at a time, may have had different opinions regarding the leadership of the Senate.

“It is time now to go forward with the task set before us as a collective body – the promulgation of laws and enactments for the well-being and security of the country and as a check on the executive arm of the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in our oversight functions.





“Together, we shall reach and surpass the expectations of the Nigerian people regarding us, and our roles in building a better, safer, more inclusive, prosperous, efficient and ethical country.”

To the Nigerian people, he said: “Your dreams, your aspirations, and your well-being will be at the heart of everything we will do in this Senate. I urge you to remain hopeful, steadfast, and united.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE