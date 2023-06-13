A social-cultural group, Udama Igala, has thrown its weight behind the candidate of the Accord Party (AC), Admiral Usman Jubrin rtd, in the November 11, Kogi Governorship election.

The group disclosed its decision in a statement signed by its National President, Mr. Sule Salifu, and made available to Journalists on Tuesday in Lokoja.

The group faulted the purported committee led by Arch Gabriel Aduku, who recently endorsed a consensus candidate for Igala people, describing it as “a kangaroo arrangement.”

The group stressed that the Adukwu, who was sacked as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria without spending even a year in office, has no public trust to present a consensus candidate for the Igala race.

He said the endorsement, which took place at Ayingba, came as Udama Igala mobilized five persons each across the nine local government areas.

According to Salifu, Udama Igala is a combination of so many socio-cultural Associations which cut across the nine LGAs in Igalaland.

He said that Admiral Jibrin’s endorsement by Udama Igala was subject to his wide level of experience, competency, capacity, and strength to pilot the leadership of Kogi State.