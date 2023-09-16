Political appointees in Bauchi state have been warned to sit up, perform creditably well in line with the objectives of the PDP-led administration or get booted out of office.

The warning was made by the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir while swearing in 19 newly appointed Special Advisers at the Government House, Bauchi on Saturday.

Bala Mohammed said that the 19 Special Advisers will assist him in spearheading the affairs of the state in its resolve to evenly develop the state through fair but effective and efficient representation

The Governor warned, “I will not hesitate to remove anyone of you that is found wanting in the discharge of his or her duties or bringing the government into disrepute.”

He charged the newly appointed Special Advisers to see their appointments as a challenge and prove their worth in their various areas of responsibility.

The Governor further urged them to bring to bear, their wealth of knowledge and experience in the discharge of their duties for them to make a meaningful impact on governance, adding that they should acquaint themselves with the policy thrust of the government.





According to him, “As a government, we are duly committed to taking Bauchi to greater heights than we met it so that we can be proud of it.

To this end, the blueprint called the ‘Bauchi Project’ which was conceptualized before we resumed office in 2019, has been reviewed by a technical committee to address the current socio-economic realities of the state.”

He stressed, “The technical committee has already submitted its report to the government. The Special Advisers will do well to thoroughly study the report in order to be guided in the discharge of their duties.”

Bala Mohammed further said, “As a testimony of the sincerity of our administration to ensure an effective government, arrangements have been made to organise a retreat for Commissioners, Special Advisers, Permanent Secretaries, local government Chairmen, and other stakeholders.”

He explained, “This is a deliberate effort to avoid trial and error in the running of government affairs. I will therefore like to appeal to the special advisers and other participants to take advantage of the retreat to prepare themselves for the task ahead of them.”

“As Advisers, you should be prudent in the management of resources that will be made available to you. You should make accountability and transparency your watchwords. Even though you do not generate revenue, you must block leakage and avoid waste” he added.

The Governor then reminded, “As Special Advisers, your actions, inactions, and utterances will be of interest to members of the public, so you must exhibit high moral standards in both your official and personal conduct”

He also warned the Special Advisers against rumor-mongering and talking about official issues, saying that such actions would amount to violating the oath of allegiance that they were sworn into.

According to him, “Members of the public will view the government by the way you behave and relate with them, and as such, we must not do anything or say anything that will soil the image of the government. You should not allow your personal interest to take precedence over your official duties.”

“Remember that you have not been appointed to enrich yourselves at the expense of the government, but to make sacrifices and selfless service for the socio-economic development of our dear state,” he reminded them.

The Governor further urged them to exhibit loyalty to the government and the party, stressing that they should ensure that they always collaborate with party leaders and local government chairmen. Legislatures, traditional rulers and visit their communities regularly to establish trust and openness in the affairs of government.

The newly sworn-in Special Advisers and their respective portfolios are as follows: Ahmed Chiroma, Chief Security Adviser; , Bakoji Aliyu Bobbo- National Assembly liaison; Abdon Gin, Civil Service matters; Zainab Rufa’I, Non-Governmental Organizations; Asmau Giade- Culture and Tourism, Adamu Manu Soro;-Housing, Hashimu Kumbala- General Service and Administration; Mohammed Bello; Multilateral Services, Isa Babayo Tilde – Local Government Affairs; Mohamed Abdulkadir- Engineering and Project Management

Others are; Shehu Alhaji Wadaji – Pilgrims Affairs; Monica Musa- Poverty Alleviation; Yohanna Usman Yashi- Lands and Survey; Iliyasu Gital – Agriculture; Adamu Babayo Gabarin; Health; Abdullahi Bello Badejo; Farmers and Herders Matters and Adamu Zakari – Education, Mukhtar Gidado, Media and Publicity and Abubakar Ahmed Faggo-Political Affairs.

Responding on behalf of the Special Advisers, Chief Abdon Dala Gin appreciated the Governor for finding them worthy of being appointed from among several other equally qualified citizens of the state.

Abdon Dala Gin assured that all of them will do their best to impact positively the people of the state and support the Governor to achieve his objectives of governance.

