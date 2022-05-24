I’ll never defect from PDP ―  Faboyede

The former Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Clement Faboyede, on Tuesday, declared that he would not leave the party despite losing his bid to secure the party’s ticket to represent Ondo Central senatorial district.

Faboyede who stated this while reacting to the outcome of the PDP primary also denied disparaging former Governor Olusegun Mimiko and other PDP leaders over the outcome of the party primary, saying “Mimiko remains my leader and will not make derogatory languages on my leader, Dr Rahman Olusegun Mimiko.”

While denying the moves to dump PDP, he said he remained a core party man and will never abandon the party, after giving his all to the party when PDP was down in the state and said he accepted the results of the primary, while he expressed his readiness to work with Ifedayo to secure victory at the general elections.

Speaking on the outcome of senatorial primaries of the party in the Ondo Central Senatorial District, he said despite losing the election, the election was free and fair.

“The primary was free and fair, that is the truth. The atmosphere was conducive, devoid of rancour and followed all the procedures. I accept the outcome of that primary.

“I want to make it clear that I have no grudge against anybody. If PDP picks anybody tomorrow, on PDP I stand, I will still perform and Ifedore will still deliver.





“I’m a PDP person and a party man to the core. I was the chairman of the party in the state when it was in tatters and down. When I came out of incarceration courtesy of APC victimisation, I was assisted by Eyitayo Jegede SAN to put the party back to its footing.

“We had two senators out of three, three House of Representatives members out nine and we came first for our presidential flag bearer then, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the Southwest,” he said

Expressing optimism about the party winning the general election, he said “the man that carried the day, Ifedayo Adedipe, I have absolute and maximum respect for him. He is our community leader, a well known Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and a highly successful lawyer and I can assure you, that he will emerge as the senator representing the Central Senatorial district at the end of the day.

“He has called me twice and we had useful discussions, and I appreciate him for his elderly talks as well as his sportsmanship attitude. I want to assure you that I am ready to work with him to ensure victory for the party in 2023.”

Faboyede lost the PDP primary to Adedipe Ifedayo (SAN), who scored 82 votes, defeating the serving Senator Patrick Akinyelure who polled 58, while Faboyede scored 57 votes.

