Daughter of former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, Mrs Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, has floored incumbent Reps member, Hon Ben Igbakpa, to emerge the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ethiope Federal Constituency ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Mrs Ibori-Suenu polled 46 votes to defeat Igbakpa, who scored 22 during the rerun on Tuesday.

Recall that at the primaries last Sunday, the two aspirants garnered 34 votes apiece, and a rerun was ordered by the party to determine the party’s flag bearer.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants





MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Rerun: Ibori’s daughter floors Igbakpa to emerge Ethiope Federal Constituency PDP candidate

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…Rerun: Ibori’s daughter floors Igbakpa to emerge Ethiope Federal Constituency PDP candidate

Court Admits More Evidence Against Alleged Fake Army General, Bolarinwa

A Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, has admitted more evidence against the alleged fake army General, Bolarinwa Abiodun, who claimed to have linked to former President Olusegun Obasanjo…Rerun: Ibori’s daughter floors Igbakpa to emerge Ethiope Federal Constituency PDP candidate

I’m Every Man’s Choice Now, My DM Is Crazy —Eniola Badmus

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, popularly known as Gbogbo Biz Girl has revealed that her DM has been bombarded by would-be suitors, as she is now every man’s choice and has cried out that they should take it easy on her…Rerun: Ibori’s daughter floors Igbakpa to emerge Ethiope Federal Constituency PDP candidate

It Is Now Bye To Decency: Crazy Fashion Trends At Owambe Parties

Social events around the country have become the avenues of showing off the craziest latest fashion trends. ADEOLA OTEMADE reports that these fashion trends, especially by women who leave little to the imagination, portray the depth of decadence into which the society has fallen…Ethiope Federal Constituency PDP