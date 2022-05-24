PDP primary: Aspirants kick as Gomez emerges candidate for Lagos Central

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State chapter Senatorial primaries that were supposed to hold in the state did not hold in the designated venues slated for the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) on Adelabu Street, Surulere.

The exercise which was later conducted at Fuja Street saw the emergence of Adewale Gomez as the candidate of the party for the 2023 poll.

As earlier as 8 o’clock in the morning, some delegates who arrived NAPTIN Building, the venue scheduled for the exercise to hold, had to after waiting for hours and no word from the party’s electoral committee that will organise the primaries.

Words later filtered in close to 6 pm that the exercise had held and concluded on Fuja Street off Akerele Surulere, a development that led the few people at the originally scheduled venue to rush out to the new site, only to meet with a crowd of aggrieved party delegates, also condemning the exercise, and demanding for its cancellation.

One of the aspirants for the Senate seat in Lagos Central, Victoria Olubanke Oniru, who spoke with newsmen, expressed shock, as she rejected the result which gave victory to Gomez, describing the exercise as a kangaroo primary.

On whether she was in contact with members of the election committee, she said, “I am not in contact with members of the committee. They gave us a venue for the primaries, we were there only to be told they will no longer use that venue, and when we got here, we were told the primaries have been held.”





‘”No election and they said somebody has won the primaries. This is a culture of impunity, and ineptitude. Those that conducted the election, where do they come from? she queried.

“This is why the youth of this country would continue to suffer,” she lamented.

She, however, called for the cancellation of the exercise, saying that the party leadership should fix another date for a free, fair and credible primary.

Another aspirant, Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, urged members of the party and the delegates to ignore the purported primary, describing it also as a kangaroo.

