I’ll call press conference if you derail, Deji Adeleke tells Osun governor-elect

Business tycoon and elder brother to the Osun State governor-elect, Deji Adeleke, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Sunday warned his brother to serve the people of the state well saying, he would be the first to call the press conference if he sees things are going wrong with his government.

Deji who dropped the warning at the 2022 convocation ceremony of Adeleke University, Ede, further vowed to alert the world if he fails in his responsibility as the state governor.

He, however, said he had warned him not to appoint in his team anyone that is not ready to serve or anyone that his focus, is to steal from the poor people into the governance team.

“I told the governor-elect (my brother) and his colleagues that, Ademola was lucky because he did not have any godfather to refund any money to, so whatever people contributed for his election is contribution and it’s a sacrifice for a better Nigeria, for a better state, so he and his colleagues are not under any pressure, the only thing that, the governor-elect needs to do, is to go and serve the people of the state dedicatedly.

“And I threatened them that I will be the first to call the press conference if I see things going wrong with his government, I will be the first to alert the world that your governor has derailed. I’ve also told him and his team not to allow anyone that is not ready to serve, anyone his focus is to come and look for money to steal from the poor people (Osun is a very poor state) into the team.”

The business mogul while x-raying the just concluded governorship election in the state, pointed out that,” forty-five polling units disappeared, young NYSC presiding officers did not show up in their designated polling units.

“Meanwhile, people were waiting to vote but the material, result sheet and BIVAS machine were taken to somewhere else until a director started calling to make sure that those people should report to where they are supposed to, “otherwise my brother wouldn’t have been the governor-elect today.”

While admonishing the newly graduated students of the institution, he warned them not to allow themselves to be used as tools for evil acts because, during the election period, some corps members who are young people allowed themselves to be used.

According to him, “people blame INEC but forget that it is the young ones that have been entrusted with this responsibility that is wrecking their own future. Because if you cannot hold a government accountable then we don’t have any future in this country. The fault is not that of the commissioner in INEC but that of insincere younger ones.”

“So, please, our young ones, do remember what you’re taught here, remember that the future of this country depends on you, seize up that future, make sure you register to vote, make sure that any government you don’t want or that is not serving right in your constituency is voted out, do not participate in bringing down this country, participate in all things that will bring up this country to the desired country that you want.”

In his own speech at the occasion, the President / Vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Solomon Adebola said, the newly graduated students would come across many people in the larger society who would want to know what differentiates them from others in the pack, charged them to walk straight and smartly with unparalleled distinctions.

Professor Adebola warned that they should not allow their strength to be measured by their physical abilities but must exhibit excellence in their dealings.

