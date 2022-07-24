7 reasons you should have your own farm

As a result of the need for a diversified economy in Nigeria, the focus is now shifting to agriculture as it is seen as the next viable source of income both for the nation and individuals.

Owning a personal farm in today’s world is obviously the next right thing for every individual to do as most white-collar jobs are not truly reliable and farming has been proven over the decades to be a sustainable source of living.

Owning a personal farm is not restricted to planting vegetables and other petty food crops, it can also involve going into poultry farming no matter how small.

Discussed in this article are 7 reasons you should own a personal farm.

1. Health benefit

As a result of the increase in white-collar jobs in today’s world which don’t really require much physical activity, a lot of illnesses that weren’t found during the times of our forefathers have become prevalent.

Diseases such as diabetes, stroke, hypertension, cancer, and others were not common in years past because of the lifestyle of our forefathers – farming activityies has been a major contributor to this.

Having a personal farm will help you become more active health-wise and help eliminate the possibility of getting some diseases.

2. Access to fresh food

The busy work schedule and influx of restaurants and malls in our society have made access to fresh food from the farm a mere wish most times.

Having a personal farm will not only guarantee you access to fresh food but it will also help prevent the intake of food crops and fruits that were planted using a high quantity of chemicals just to hasten the growth process and frozen foods that may have been refrigerated for God knows how long.





3. Extra source of income

Having a personal farm means an additional source of income. Produce from your farm can be sold to neighbours or even taken to the local market where you can get more sales. If the workload is too much for you and your immediate family members, you can employ people to work on the farm with you. Doing this will help you produce a greater harvest and which will lead to an extra source of income.

4. Food security

The rate at which the prices of food items increase on a daily basis is sometimes frightening. Having a personal farm will save you from the hike in food prices and also ensure that your family have no worries when it comes to having food on their table per time.

5. Judicious use of your property

For individuals who are house owners, those spaces that are lying fallow without any usefulness are a potential source of income if fully utilised. Converting part of your compound into a personal farm will not only serve as a source of food supply, and extra income but also help our ecosystem which is depleting daily as a result of man’s activities.

6. A backup plan in case of job loss

In the last few years, a lot of individuals have been rendered jobless because of the economic downturn in the country. Some companies have had to downsize their staff while some businesses have folded up.

In case of job loss, a person with a personal farm has an edge over a person without a farm because he or she can easily fall back on the farm while seeking a new job opportunity.

7. It makes you an employer of labour

If you have access to a large expanse of land, you can expand your farm from being a personal farm to a commercial one where you produce in large quantities. This will not only increase your finance but also help you contribute your quota to the development of this nation by being an employer of labour. Thus, reducing the unemployment rate in the nation.

Having a personal farm is one of the best decision you will ever make especially with the current economic situation of the country. You don’t need a large expanse of land or money to go into farming, you can start small.

