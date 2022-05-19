I’ll be a proper Commander in Chief ― Wike

Rivers State governor and a presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nyesom Wike, has chided the approach of the President Muhammadu Buhari led government to security, avowing that he will be a proper Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces if he emerges president.

Contained in his address to Oyo PDP delegates at the State government house, Ibadan, on Thursday, Wike said what he, as president, will do is to give service chiefs marching orders and ultimatum to tackle insecurity and fire them if they fail to deliver within stipulated timeframe.

He questioned the leadership ability of Buhari to coordinate, supervise and inspire service chiefs, ministers and his other appointees to deliver on their mandates as expected.

To tackle insecurity, Wike said state police and restructuring are imperative.

He said: “What PDP requires now is not theories. What is required of a president is having the ability and leadership quality to put the best in positions and you being able to supervise and coordinate and give out functions and make sure such jobs are carried out.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“A president will not be minister of health, minister of works and others but it is your ability to bring the best to help you and you supervise them and tell them that if they don’t do their work, they will get fired.

“You cannot be economic adviser of yourself but also must advise well.

You see breaking news that President Muhammadu Buhari is meeting service chiefs. What is breaking in that? Is it not his business to meet with service chiefs?

“The breaking news should be that all kidnappers in Kaduna have been killed. All the bombers across the country have been killed should be breaking news.

“Any movement that cannot protect lives and properties has no business being in government. When people cannot go to farms, when there is no security, can investors come and invest? When people cannot go to school without fear of kidnap, what are you governing?

“I will be a proper commander in chief, not the one you don’t know whether it is the personal assistant or the nephew, cousin that is in charge. “Nobody knows who is in charge.

“Nigerians know my views. I believe in restructuring; I believe in State police. You cannot stop insecurity in this country without state police. Let nobody deceive you.”

Speaking further, Wike charged the PDP to subject all its presidential aspirants to a debate.

He said he remained the most consistent PDP member among the presidential aspirants, and chided those aspirants who he said left the party for their own pursuits.

He further held that it was time for the likes of Dr Bukola Saraki, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Aminu Tambuwal to pay him back for standing firm for them and the party.

Wike said: “PDP should call a debate of its presidential aspirants. Let us see eyeball to eyeball. I will look at them; they are all indebted to me; tell them to pay me back.

“I stood firm for Bukola Saraki to be Senate President, ask him, he knows; I stood firm for Aminu Tambuwal, everybody knows in this country; for Atiku Abubakar, I stood firm when he went to school again.

“Ask any of them if they have stood for me; ask them what they have done for Wike.

“I like people who have character and it is part of the qualities of leadership. I like people who have integrity. You can have a first class in the university and don’t have character, integrity and cannot be a leader.”

Dignitaries present at the meeting with the Oyo PDP delegates included Governor Seyi Makinde, former governors Ayo Fayose and Ibrahim Dankwambo, former minister Adoke Bello, Oyo PDP chairman Mr Dayo Ogungbenro, Mrs Bose Adedibu, Mrs Mutiat Ladoja, Elder Wole Oyelese, Honourable Abass Adigun.